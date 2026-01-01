Dispensaries with an ATM in Watervliet, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1066
Sponsored Dispensaries
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1149 dealsPickup37.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. High Profile - Buchanan25.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
3. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)0.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
8. Phix MI15.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
11. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles25.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
19. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)28.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- REC
28. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins37.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
30. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins31.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.