Pet friendly dispensaries in Watervliet, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 237
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7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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7. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins37.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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8. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club30.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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9. Herbana - Kalamazoo (REC)33.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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10. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)52.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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14. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins74.3 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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19. Star Buds - Riverside18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins82.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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21. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup87.7 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
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23. Star Buds - Westmont19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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25. Star Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins93.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
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27. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary14 dealsPickup in under 30 mins96.2 mi awayPreorder until 6am CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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