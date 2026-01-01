Dispensaries accepting cash in Watervliet, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1198
Sponsored Dispensaries
- REC
7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins25.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1149 dealsPickup37.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
3. High Profile - Buchanan25.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
4. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)0.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- MED
5. DOJA - Watervliet (Medical)0.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I recently visited Doja, and it was hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I’ve ever had! The vibe of the place is welcoming and laid-back, making it easy to browse through their impressive selection. But what really stood out was the amazing service from Angela, our budtender. She took the time to ask about our preferences and expertly guided us through some of her personal favorites. Her knowledge and enthusiasm made the entire experience so much more enjoyable. Thanks to Angela, we left with the perfect products for us! Highly recommend Doja and will definitely be coming back.read full review
- REC
12. Phix MI15.4 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
14. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles25.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- MED
22. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)28.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
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