Dispensaries with military discounts in Wayland, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 456
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2. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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4. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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7. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club29.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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13. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)33.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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17. Potters Cannabis Boutique36.6 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
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23. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)46.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
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27. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational48.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
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