Dispensaries with senior discounts in Wayland, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 455
All Dispensary results
- REC
4. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
5. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)26.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
6. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club29.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
7. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)29.4 mi away
- REC
13. High Profile - Grant46.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & REC
14. High Profile - Muskegon47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
15. High Profile - Constantine57.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
17. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)33.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
21. Potters Cannabis Boutique36.6 mi awayClosed until 7am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
24. Phix MI43.0 mi awayClosed until 8am ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
25. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)46.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
28. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational48.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.