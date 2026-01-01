Medical marijuana dispensaries in Wayland, Michigan
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- MED & REC
18. PUFF Cannabis Company - Kalamazoo29.8 mi away
First time shopping, you get 30% off your entire order and a freebie! Plus, I signed up for their rewards beforehand and had $10 store credit just for making an account and was able to apply it to my order! On top of that, the lions had won, which they gave me another $10 reward for!!! Will definitely be back; huge selection, competitive deals, knowledgeable and friendly staff. This is my new spot!read full review
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