Dispensaries with parking on-site in Wayland, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 727
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3. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine144 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
4. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
8. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
10. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)26.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
12. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club29.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
13. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)29.4 mi away
- REC
23. High Profile - Grant46.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & REC
24. High Profile - Muskegon47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
25. High Profile - Constantine57.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
26. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)33.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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