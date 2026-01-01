Pet friendly dispensaries in Wayland, Michigan
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- REC
2. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins28.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
4. Herbana - Kalamazoo (REC)27.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
5. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club29.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
9. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)33.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- REC
17. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins68.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
27. nuEra Chicago (Recreational)7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins115.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
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