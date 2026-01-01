Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Wayland, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 33
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2. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine144 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins22.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
9. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1149 dealsPickup83.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
12. Star Buds - Riverside18 dealsPickup in under 30 mins124.5 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
- MED & REC
22. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens149 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins139.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- REC
28. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park103 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
30. JARS Cannabis - Iron River142 dealsPickup276.9 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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