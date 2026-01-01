Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Wayland, Michigan
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- RECDutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins28.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- RECPincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)26.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- RECHigh Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)29.4 mi away
- RECHigh Profile - Grant46.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Muskegon47.4 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECHigh Profile - Constantine57.5 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- RECRECWEED.COM - 24hr Delivery Service33.0 mi awayOpen until 12am ET
I ordered an eighth of Eleven Roses on sale and not only is the product pretty good (especially for the price) but the service was great! Jose is such a great driver. He's always fast, friendly, polite, and professional! I swear I ordered it and had it at my door in less than 20 mins! Thank you!read full review
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