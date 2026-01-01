Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Wayne, Michigan
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- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel Park93 dealsPickup in under 30 mins19.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens135 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins33.2 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine128 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins127.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1137 dealsPickup175.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins228.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am CT
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