Dispensaries with industry discounts in Webberville, Michigan
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- MED & REC20 Past 4 Provisioning Center29.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- RECConsume - Lapeer REC50.2 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup67.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos2 deals126.1 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am ET
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)139.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECMango Cannabis - New Buffalo142.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MEDGreenlight - Marengo172.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins194.2 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
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