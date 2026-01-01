Dispensaries with military discounts in Webberville, Michigan
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- MED & REC20 Past 4 Provisioning Center29.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins51.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins54.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MEDNature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)30 dealsDeliveryPickup55.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
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