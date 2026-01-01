Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Webberville, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 32
All Dispensary results
- MEDGreen Cross Detroit - West46.1 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
- MED & RECStorehousePickup in under 30 mins453.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDFresh Delaware - NewarkPickup in under 30 mins484.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids97.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club103.6 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme159.7 mi awayClosed until Friday at 10am ET
- INDIGENOUSHigh End Healing261.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- MEDGreen Life DC452.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
I live in Maryland but spending 15 minutes driving into DC to visit Green Life DC was totally worth it. The location on Georgia Ave NW is easy to find, the staff walked me through the options since I’m coming across the border, and the products are fresh and potent. Highly recommend for folks in the DC/MD region.read full review
- MEDGreen Goods - Bloomington481.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
I almost didn't believe that it could be this easy to get a product that not only is it quality but bypasses the stress of having to obtain it from somebody or someplace that is not monitored or regulated quality control. Besides the simple ordering process online, the quick pickup in store the safe security that is there to make everybody feel safe.And of course, the wonderful staff that are always pleasant to be around. The store is very clean.They offer accessories and odoring stations. The only thing I would recommend is a membership or promotional goodies for return clients and not just medical clients.read full review
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