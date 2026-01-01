Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Webberville, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 35
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- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel ParkPickup in under 30 mins57.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt ClemensDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins64.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins80.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1Pickup144.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins194.2 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron RiverPickup321.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
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