Veteran-owned dispensaries in Webberville, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 46
All Dispensary results
- RECFire Island - Alma53.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins125.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins194.2 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins207.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 dealsPickup217.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup239.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins329.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & RECKip Cannabis22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins450.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
- MED & RECStorehousePickup in under 30 mins453.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MEDNatures Care & WellnessPickup473.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9:30pm ET
- LLEAF Dispensary489.7 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am CT
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