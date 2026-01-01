Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Webberville, Michigan
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- RECPure Options - Lansing South - Recreational18.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9:45pm ET
- RECSkymint - Lansing (Saginaw St)19.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MEDBazonzoes - Lansing (Medical)21.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECBazonzoes - Lansing (Recreational)21.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MED & REC20 Past 4 Provisioning Center29.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup46.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- MEDNature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)30 dealsDeliveryPickup55.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MED & RECLume Cannabis Co - Jackson30.4 mi away
Been coming here regularly for almost four years. When I moved here, I tried every dispensary in town. It didn't take me long at all to choose Lume as my favorite in the area. I've never had a poor experience, whether I shop in store or place an online order they always have what I'm looking for and the order is correct. Many employees recognize me and call me by name, that goes a long way toward creating a comfortable yet professional atmosphere. I never get the hard sell here! I think that's my #1 reason for choosing Lume Jacksonread full review
- MED & RECCloud Cannabis - Ann Arbor34.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
What I originally noticed upon being greeted by the Receptionist at Cloud was the warm and welcoming attitude she had. She was so kind! Everyone actually was! Then as I made my way back to the “BiG” room oh my goodness! I was greeted right away by at least 3 smiles however it was easy to tell exactly who my Budtender was! I gave him a run for his money too lol, I know what I want and he delivered no hesitation. He also offered a few suggestions on some sales and I obliged! Good job Cloud Cannabis Sincerely Kpread full review
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