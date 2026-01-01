Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in West Branch, Michigan
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- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup47.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins59.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECShango - Bay City (Recreational)48.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECExclusive Gaylord - Recreational56.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins96.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LansingDeliveryPickup105.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins114.4 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
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