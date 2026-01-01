Dispensaries with military discounts in West Branch, Michigan
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- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup47.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins59.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins96.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LansingDeliveryPickup105.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- MEDNature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)30 dealsDeliveryPickup136.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
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