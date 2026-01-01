Dispensaries with senior discounts in West Branch, Michigan
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- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup47.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECShango - Bay City (Recreational)48.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- MEDNature's Remedy - Ferndale (Med)30 dealsDeliveryPickup136.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup165.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins199.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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