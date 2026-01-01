Medical marijuana dispensaries in West Branch, Michigan
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- MED & RECHumbleBee Provisioning Center43.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
I have not paid a visit to humblebee yet, but I intend to!!!! Hands down the best live resin in Michigan that I have found to this date. Recommend using the lloweat possible voltage and temperature for optimal vaping experience. Keep those live resin carts coming Humblebeee!! Great medicine!read full review
- MED & RECRair - Bay City48.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
- MEDPUFF Cannabis Company (Medical)49.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDHashish Boyz (Medical)49.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm ET
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