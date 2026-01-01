Dispensaries with parking on-site in West Branch, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 634
All Dispensary results
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup47.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins59.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECConsume Cannabis Co. - Bay City52.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECExclusive Gaylord - Recreational56.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins96.7 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LansingDeliveryPickup105.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins114.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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