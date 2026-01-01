Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in West Branch, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 34
All Dispensary results
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins114.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt ClemensDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins133.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel ParkPickup in under 30 mins139.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1Pickup214.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins246.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron RiverPickup247.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 9pm CT
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