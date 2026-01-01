Dispensaries accepting debit cards in West Branch, Michigan
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All Dispensary results
- MED & RECRair - Bay City48.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
- RECShango - Bay City (Recreational)48.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECConsume Cannabis Co. - Bay City52.0 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company56.1 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup134.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
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