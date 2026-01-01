Dispensaries with industry discounts in Westland, Michigan
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- RECNirvana Center - Monroe30.6 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
Moe took the time to explain to my wife what the difference in brand, strand, and potency of edibles for the health issues she is dealing with. Drake is also just as knowledgeable in the products and has never steered me wrong in what my wife and I buy. This is probably the best dispensary I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. If you have any questions this is the place to have them answered.read full review
- MED & REC20 Past 4 Provisioning Center48.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- RECConsume - Lapeer REC50.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup93.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- MED & RECNirvana - Elyria (Med/Non-Med)94.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos2 deals113.1 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 9am ET
- MEDGreenlight - Marengo137.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MEDGuaranteed Dispensary (Now Open)182.8 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
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