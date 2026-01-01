Medical marijuana dispensaries in Westland, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1000
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup21.9 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- MEDSmilez Wayne (MED)3.2 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I came in a little over 2 weeks ago and Sarah was my blood tender was very helpful and knowledgeable in prices and product that was very pleased I definitely would request her every time I come she's a great person and a great personality and she gave me my choices if I wanted to better stuff or the other stuff and I like that makes you feel comfortable coming in give her a big blunt lolread full review
- MEDNature's Medicines - Wayne (Medical)3.9 mi awayClosed until 12pm ET
I love shopping here, specifically because of Chris he is so kind, and helpful, I have built a personal connection with this bud tender, so I can tell when he is having an off day, which is hilarious because even then, AMAZING service, he goes extra miles to give you the assistance, and guidance you need with your meds even if you are spending 10$. Top tier service and I would tell any stranger on the street that they should work more to be like this young man.read full review
- MED & RECThe Flower Bowl - Inkster (Recreational)4.6 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS PLACE! There is rarely any wait & if there is , it’s not very long , however they never rush you . Today I had Brandon, & again, I couldn’t be happier. I actually pass 2 other dispensaries to go here , I would highly recommend them to anyone. Thanks for always keeping up your standardsread full review
- MED & RECThe Refinery - Kalamazoo9.0 mi away
Regular customer for over 2 yrs. Great service, but you won't keep the only strain I smoke is apples and bananas.Hard hitters apple and bananas is ok but more tasty terms in the regular grow.I bought 28 g of hard hitter but not satisfied.Can you keep apples and bananas in stock? Please grow this strain.Only then will I return.read full review
- MEDGreen Cross Detroit - West9.0 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
- MED420 Factory - Detroit10.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
Happy 4th weekend All I had the BEST budtender, Marsha was amazing! She reminded me of flower,vape and all deals! My brother was here from out of town. Marshs made our adventure great! He's so excited for his return to 420 factory! Thanks Marsha for the smiles the laughter and the amazing customer services skills! ☆☆☆☆☆Marsha ☆☆☆☆☆read full review
- MED3rd Coast Compassion Center12.5 mi awayClosed until tomorrow at 10am ET
First I want to start off by recognizing Kevin and Marco for their AMAZING customer service! They were very informative, helpful, and very patient as I asked a bunch of questions (lol). They have an incredible deal for new patients where if you spend $20 you get $15 taken off your order, so therefore that means you can go in and spend $20 and only end up paying $5!! That’s the BEST deal I’ve seen yet! Great selections on flower and very reasonable pricing, some prices on flower are as low as $8 a gram! You can’t beat that price! Best prices in town & quite possibly the best prices in the state of Michigan. The wax is also an amazing price as low as $25 a gram. Edibles are also amazing prices as low as $7. If you want great prices, great product & a great experience then come here as it’s the best dispensary in Michigan, in my opinion! Thank you Kevin and Marco!!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.