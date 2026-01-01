Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Westland, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 58
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUSBig Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary220.7 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUSCorner Suite - Irving17 dealsPickup225.5 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
My first time being here and amazing deals on any price range for many different amounts of flower that's amazing. The guy there was helpful as well. I looked around for awhile undecided what I wanted he asked my price range I gave it to him and he showed me what was available. Got a very nice ounce for the price range I had.read full review
- INDIGENOUSTop LeafPickup in under 30 mins231.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSAllegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup239.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
- RECNectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup247.2 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.258.1 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
- MED & RECStar Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins413.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- INDIGENOUSGreat Smoky Cannabis Company473.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
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