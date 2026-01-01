Dispensaries with student discounts in White Cloud, Michigan
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- RECHigh Profile - Grant15.2 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids17.7 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Muskegon31.8 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- RECNew Standard - Park Place - Recreational33.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup145.0 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.3 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins156.8 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
- RECAroma HillPickup in under 30 mins158.9 mi awayOpen until Saturday at 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
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