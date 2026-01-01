Dispensaries with parking on-site in White Cloud, Michigan
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- RECHigh Profile - Grant15.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids17.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins38.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Muskegon31.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins89.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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