Dispensaries accepting cash in White Cloud, Michigan
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- RECHigh Profile - Grant15.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- RECSkymint - Big Rapids17.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Would like to say how clean and attractive the Big Rapids store was, a big variety of house plants in the foyer was very appealing! The show room was tastefully done and showcased a very nice variety/selection of products. I may not be an expert but I know friendly, helpful and knowledgeable when I encounter it! Those qualitites were in corporated in Mike, our salesman and his co-salesperson, Kelly, to a "T". Due to their excellent service, and quality of product, I will be back and don't be surprised if I bring a friend! Please do NOT publish my name and email address! THANK YOU!read full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids17.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- MED & RECLume Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids17.7 mi away
Well if you want a quality producs..This is the right place for you it has a ton of good stuff and many options you will be pleasantly surprised and they will not all be brown ....you will be hard pressed to find brown here i was impressed...The reason I go to them it is always quality stuff amd they have a nice varieties..But not way overwhelmingas they dont sell a buch of crap here...The staff was awesome as well at least they were to me lol.. You can as well view smell so many different options as well...All around a great experience I will continue to give them my business.....You can't beat these products anywhere else that's for sure..I am a long time smoker and have not seen the quality anywhere else ...The edibles they sell are as well on point so all and all you can't go wrong with this place...It is for sure my first choice!!!!read full review
- RECGreat Lakes Provision Center18.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Hey Guy's Stop by and check out the new supplies and High's tand the staff are all vary courteous and helpful fun place to shop also on the list I've never seen this place ever promote THC products to any children so y'all can get that out ya head's not happening at Great Lakes...100 Positive since in big rapidsread full review
- MED & RECPure Options - Muskegon Recreational28.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins38.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Muskegon31.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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