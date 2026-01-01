Dispensaries accepting debit cards in White Cloud, Michigan
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- RECHigh Profile - Grant15.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & RECLume Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids17.7 mi away
Well if you want a quality producs..This is the right place for you it has a ton of good stuff and many options you will be pleasantly surprised and they will not all be brown ....you will be hard pressed to find brown here i was impressed...The reason I go to them it is always quality stuff amd they have a nice varieties..But not way overwhelmingas they dont sell a buch of crap here...The staff was awesome as well at least they were to me lol.. You can as well view smell so many different options as well...All around a great experience I will continue to give them my business.....You can't beat these products anywhere else that's for sure..I am a long time smoker and have not seen the quality anywhere else ...The edibles they sell are as well on point so all and all you can't go wrong with this place...It is for sure my first choice!!!!read full review
- MED & RECPure Options - Muskegon Recreational28.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Muskegon31.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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