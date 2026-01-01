Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Whitehall, Michigan
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- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins43.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1Pickup114.8 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECJARS Cannabis - Hazel ParkPickup in under 30 mins178.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECJARS Cannabis - Mt ClemensDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins183.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- RECJARS Cannabis - Iron RiverPickup215.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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