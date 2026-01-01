Woman-owned dispensaries in Whitehall, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 121
All Dispensary results
- RECDutch Republic7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins88.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins109.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins155.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup157.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- RECExcelleaf DispensaryPickup159.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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