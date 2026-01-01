Dispensaries accepting cash in Whitehall, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1076
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECHigh Profile - Muskegon14.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECHigh Profile - Grant27.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & RECPure Options - Muskegon Recreational10.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECNew Standard - Park Place - Recreational14.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins43.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECDutch Republic7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins53.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.