Dispensaries with first responder discounts in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- RECRemedii - Stateline (Recreational)55.1 mi away
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins212.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECStar Buds - Westmont21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins221.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECStar Buds - Hoffman21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins223.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
- Union Chill Cannabis - CorningPickup in under 30 mins342.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
When you first walk in the atmosphere is warm and inviting. The staff greet you with a smile and offer assistance. Your age is verified by legal identification at the entrance. You are then directed to the staff at the counter. These "budtenders" are very helpful. They will ask what your are looking for and guide you through the products that they recommend or that you inquire about. I asked for flower and concentrate that would remind me of the flavors from 40-50 years ago. A lot of today's cannabis products have many flavor profiles. Something we didn't have back then. Back then we drove around, sometimes for hours, looking for good grass at a decent price. Today you walk into a dispensary and have a multitude of choices "instantly!" After consultation I selected 1/2 ounce of RUFFHOUSE flower. I also selected a 3.5 gram Super Sour Glue-Live Rosin concentrate. Both products brought me closer to that "Old School" flavor profile. I feel safer, more confident, and satisfied buying products from a licensed dispensary than I would buying unregulated/untested products from an unlicensed vendor. The products that I purchased were as described by the budtender. The quality, THC level, and taste were all there! The effects were phenomenal! I am now a loyal client of Union Chill Cannabis Company. "NO REGRETS!" ;-)read full review
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins369.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins387.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
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