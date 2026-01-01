Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- MED & RECRemedy 313 Detroit (Rec & Med)25.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I am thrilled to tell the incredible staff at Remedy that Niko went above and beyond what anyone should have for me. I had locked my keys in my truck. Niko said "I live in Novi, let me run you home on my lunch so you can get back in." It was one of the kindest efforts shown to me ever. I feel just like family when I deal with anyone in the store. Thank you Remedy for Niko and her blessings to me. I will never forget thisread full review
- RECQuality Roots - Berkley28.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Tonight Chris and (just)Max served me and I expressed through chit chat that I had a rough day. They kindly listened and made me feel much better and were professional and personable. Very nice young men! But I have not had a bad experience since they conviently opened 5 min. away from me which is cool. Various products to choose from and always clean and musicalread full review
- MED420 Factory - Detroit28.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Happy 4th weekend All I had the BEST budtender, Marsha was amazing! She reminded me of flower,vape and all deals! My brother was here from out of town. Marshs made our adventure great! He's so excited for his return to 420 factory! Thanks Marsha for the smiles the laughter and the amazing customer services skills! ☆☆☆☆☆Marsha ☆☆☆☆☆read full review
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