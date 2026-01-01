Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 61
All Dispensary results
- MEDRestore Dispensaries - Doylestown469.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup397.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood421.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids123.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club126.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- RECDOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)129.7 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.