Dispensaries with senior discounts in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- MED & RECRemedy 313 Detroit (Rec & Med)25.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I am thrilled to tell the incredible staff at Remedy that Niko went above and beyond what anyone should have for me. I had locked my keys in my truck. Niko said "I live in Novi, let me run you home on my lunch so you can get back in." It was one of the kindest efforts shown to me ever. I feel just like family when I deal with anyone in the store. Thank you Remedy for Niko and her blessings to me. I will never forget thisread full review
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup41.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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