Medical marijuana dispensaries in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- MED & RECCloud Cannabis - Ann Arbor9.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
What I originally noticed upon being greeted by the Receptionist at Cloud was the warm and welcoming attitude she had. She was so kind! Everyone actually was! Then as I made my way back to the “BiG” room oh my goodness! I was greeted right away by at least 3 smiles however it was easy to tell exactly who my Budtender was! I gave him a run for his money too lol, I know what I want and he delivered no hesitation. He also offered a few suggestions on some sales and I obliged! Good job Cloud Cannabis Sincerely Kpread full review
- MEDBloom City Club - Medical10.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Every time I visit Bloom City I am greeted at the window by name and a friendly smile. The speed of service is fast and the product is top notch. I have been a patient since the dispensary opened and I have always been content and satisfied with the product and service. Thank you to all the staff for making it a positive experience every time.read full review
- MED & RECSkymint - Ann Arbor12.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My usual dispensary stopped delivering to my area so making the trip into Ann Arbor I decided to try somewhere new. Online Skymint looked interesting, lots of different products than I was used to seeing. My budtender Durk was so helpful and knew his stuff. I will be back and would highly recommend to anyone. Customer service was amazing!read full review
- MEDExclusive Ann Arbor - Medical14.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
They were courteous, safe, delivered promptly and everything was great. My only issue as a woman purchasing and having it delivered I would prefer a cashless online payment method. Fortunately they sent a woman to my home, but from a safety aspect always having that much cash for drivers and just the process seems unsafe and outdated.read full review
- MED3rd Coast Compassion Center15.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
First I want to start off by recognizing Kevin and Marco for their AMAZING customer service! They were very informative, helpful, and very patient as I asked a bunch of questions (lol). They have an incredible deal for new patients where if you spend $20 you get $15 taken off your order, so therefore that means you can go in and spend $20 and only end up paying $5!! That’s the BEST deal I’ve seen yet! Great selections on flower and very reasonable pricing, some prices on flower are as low as $8 a gram! You can’t beat that price! Best prices in town & quite possibly the best prices in the state of Michigan. The wax is also an amazing price as low as $25 a gram. Edibles are also amazing prices as low as $7. If you want great prices, great product & a great experience then come here as it’s the best dispensary in Michigan, in my opinion! Thank you Kevin and Marco!!read full review
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