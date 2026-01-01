Dispensaries with an ATM in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- MED & RECCloud Cannabis - Ann Arbor9.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
What I originally noticed upon being greeted by the Receptionist at Cloud was the warm and welcoming attitude she had. She was so kind! Everyone actually was! Then as I made my way back to the “BiG” room oh my goodness! I was greeted right away by at least 3 smiles however it was easy to tell exactly who my Budtender was! I gave him a run for his money too lol, I know what I want and he delivered no hesitation. He also offered a few suggestions on some sales and I obliged! Good job Cloud Cannabis Sincerely Kpread full review
- MEDBloom City Club - Medical10.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Every time I visit Bloom City I am greeted at the window by name and a friendly smile. The speed of service is fast and the product is top notch. I have been a patient since the dispensary opened and I have always been content and satisfied with the product and service. Thank you to all the staff for making it a positive experience every time.read full review
- MED & RECSkymint - Ann Arbor12.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My usual dispensary stopped delivering to my area so making the trip into Ann Arbor I decided to try somewhere new. Online Skymint looked interesting, lots of different products than I was used to seeing. My budtender Durk was so helpful and knew his stuff. I will be back and would highly recommend to anyone. Customer service was amazing!read full review
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