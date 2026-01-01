Drive-thru dispensaries in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 119
All Dispensary results
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup36.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECNOXX Cannabis - Ferndale30.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC20 Past 4 Provisioning Center33.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins139.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- MEDGreenlight - Marengo149.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECCERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield172.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MEDPure Ohio Wellness - Dayton182.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal209.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUSChronic Link 3Pickup249.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- INDIGENOUSSmokahontas and Co.273.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED & RECKOAN Cannabis10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins369.8 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Always a quick visit! Excellent customer service! The price match feature makes this my HOME dispensary. I hate giving it such a good review because I will start coming and make it slower. Seriously though if you are tired of standing in line for 30-45 minutes at d#$tr!ct or crammed in at Ri$3 then come on over.read full review
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