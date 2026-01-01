LGBTQIA+-owned dispensaries in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- MED & RECStar Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins432.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- Lucky Green Ladies NY1 dealDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins499.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- Mammoth Cannabis249.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECDoobie Delivery (St. Louis)444.4 mi awayClosed until 12pm CT
I ordered online for the first time. It was fast, right on time, exactly what I ordered. The driver was friendly. The price is a little higher, but you are paying for convenience and quality. There's also a phone support line that was helpful because my ID had some issue and there wasn't a wait. Highly recommended.read full review
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