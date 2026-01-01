Woman-owned dispensaries in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 196
All Dispensary results
- MED & RECAmazing BudzPickup41.6 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins47.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & RECFlavors Detroit35.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
- RECNirvana Center - Monroe42.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Moe took the time to explain to my wife what the difference in brand, strand, and potency of edibles for the health issues she is dealing with. Drake is also just as knowledgeable in the products and has never steered me wrong in what my wife and I buy. This is probably the best dispensary I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. If you have any questions this is the place to have them answered.read full review
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins92.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins139.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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