Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Whitmore Lake, Michigan
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- RECUltra Cannabis (REC)Pickup21.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED & RECCloud Cannabis - Ann Arbor9.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
What I originally noticed upon being greeted by the Receptionist at Cloud was the warm and welcoming attitude she had. She was so kind! Everyone actually was! Then as I made my way back to the “BiG” room oh my goodness! I was greeted right away by at least 3 smiles however it was easy to tell exactly who my Budtender was! I gave him a run for his money too lol, I know what I want and he delivered no hesitation. He also offered a few suggestions on some sales and I obliged! Good job Cloud Cannabis Sincerely Kpread full review
- RECExclusive Ann Arbor - Recreational14.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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