Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Williamsburg, Michigan
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- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company11.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECExclusive Gaylord - Recreational38.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My husband and I shopped here and Ryan was amazing. He helped us find what we were looking for and really spent a lot of time getting us the best deals for what we were looking for. While there we chatted with a few other employees. I wish I had caught their names as well, they were very knowledgeable. We will definitely be shopping again here. Amazing people!!!read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup108.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - SaginawPickup in under 30 mins117.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids AlpineDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins123.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins158.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins173.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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