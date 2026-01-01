Dispensaries with industry discounts in Williamsburg, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 201
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- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company11.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup108.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECAroma HillPickup in under 30 mins233.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
- RECStar Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins235.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins240.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECStar Buds - Westmont21 dealsPickup in under 30 mins242.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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