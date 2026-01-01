Medical marijuana dispensaries in Williamsburg, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 671
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- MEDNature's Releaf - Acme4.4 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
- MED & RECHumbleBee Provisioning Center31.9 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
I have not paid a visit to humblebee yet, but I intend to!!!! Hands down the best live resin in Michigan that I have found to this date. Recommend using the lloweat possible voltage and temperature for optimal vaping experience. Keep those live resin carts coming Humblebeee!! Great medicine!read full review
- MEDLume Cannabis Co. - Honor (Medical)32.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDThe Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup197.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MEDCannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins227.1 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MEDEarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins236.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MED & RECShangri-La - Delphos1 deal276.6 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
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