Black-owned dispensaries in Williamsburg, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 34
All Dispensary results
- REC7Engines Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins208.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- RECTru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup224.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary15 dealsPickup in under 30 mins240.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- RECBisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)7 dealsPickup263.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- RECBridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins305.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- RECThe Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins475.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
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