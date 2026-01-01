Dispensaries with military discounts in Wolverine, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 351
All Dispensary results
- RECNorthern Native Cannabis Company46.1 mi awayClosed until 11am ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- RECPlanted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup118.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- RECJARS Cannabis - Saginaw99 dealsPickup in under 30 mins130.8 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Lapeer8 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins166.5 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Lansing12 dealsDeliveryPickup173.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
- RECHouse of Dank Recreational Cannabis - Kalamazoo7 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins212.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.