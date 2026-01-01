Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Wolverine, Michigan
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- RECHigher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup225.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- RECHigh Profile - Ironwood280.2 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm CT
- RECThe Fire Station - Sault Ste Marie84.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I recently visited The Fire Station and had an excellent experience. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, making me feel comfortable and well-informed throughout my visit. The variety and quality of products available were impressive, ensuring there was something for everyone. The atmosphere was inviting, and the overall cleanliness of the establishment added to the positive experience. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service at The Fire Station, and I will definitely be returning. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-notch dispensary experience in our community!read full review
- RECLucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids117.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- RECThe Outpost - Marquette163.5 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
They go thru alot of employees, but that seems to be standard at all the bud stores. However if your lucky enough to know one of there day ones Ian then your in luck. One of my favorite butenders in all of marquette county. He always takes care of me. Being a vet I appreciate him greatly. Never hesitate to shop here.read full review
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